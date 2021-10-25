CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater police officer gifts nine-year-old boy his ‘CPD’ letters, says to join agency after college

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCdAQ_0ccFFA4N00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Clearwater Police Lt. Michael Spitaleri made a new friend last week when he visited the home of nine-year-old Joshua, who said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

“A couple of years back, one of our officers gave Joshua the ‘CPD’ letters from his lapel for being brave during a case we were working in his neighborhood,” a post from the Clearwater Police Department Facebook page said.

MUST SEE: Tom Brady gives hat to boy who 'beat brain cancer' during Bucs-Bears game

When the letters went missing, Joshua’s mom asked the officers if they had another set to replace the ones lost.

Photos showed Joshua’s excitement when Lt. Spitaleri dropped off the new set and some other goodies.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qmi0w_0ccFFA4N00
    Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQnHK_0ccFFA4N00
    Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWPn7_0ccFFA4N00
    Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWwEL_0ccFFA4N00
    Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gs1Oi_0ccFFA4N00
    Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6BIT_0ccFFA4N00
    Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

After some time at the house, Lt. Spitaleri even told Joshua to join the CPD team when he finishes high school and college.

