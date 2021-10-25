GRAPHIC WARNING: Cat shot, killed with arrow in Elsie, $1,000 reward offered for info

ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) is offering a $1,000 reward for information after a cat was shot with an arrow.

The cat was found last week in the 400 block of North Ovid St in Elsie.

Due to the position of the arrow, the CAHS says they strongly believe that it was an intentional act of cruelty.

The cat initially survived the shooting, but died shortly after arriving at the shelter. .

The $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that can lead to an arrest and conviction.

If you know anything, contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.