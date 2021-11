EUGENE — We are live from Autzen Stadium for Saturday’s game between No. 7 Oregon and Colorado. The Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) are 24.5-point favorites. Oregon scored on all five of its possessions in the first half and led it 31-14 at the break. The Ducks racked up 344 yards, while allowing 174 to the Buffaloes. Heading to the fourth quarter, the Ducks led 45-14.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO