2nd in U.S.: 90% of Rhode Islanders at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

By Christian Winthrop
 6 days ago
Rhode Island ranks second in vaccinations in Contiguous U.S.

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health today announced that the State has reached an important vaccination milestone: 90 percent of Rhode Islanders age 18 or older are now partially vaccinated against COVID-19. This ambitious goal was set by Governor McKee during the early months of the State’s vaccination campaign.

The 90 percent milestone was reached as Rhode Island becomes second among the 50 states in percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated. Additionally, the Moody’s Back-to-Normal Index, comprised of 37 national and seven state level indicators, ranks Rhode Island third nationally and first in the region for the state’s economic recovery.

“Rhode Island might be small, but we are mighty – especially when it comes to getting shots in arms,” said Governor McKee. “Thank you to each and every Rhode Islander who stepped up to get vaccinated. It is because of you that we are leading the nation in vaccinations and economic recovery. Let’s keep going.”

In nearly 11 months, the State of Rhode Island and federal partners, and community partners, have partially vaccinated 90 percent of Rhode Islanders 18 or older with Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available at sites across the state now including community centers, local businesses, and schools. Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, and Moderna booster shots are now available and accessible wherever primary series are offered.

“Reaching this 90 percent benchmark is the latest example of how Rhode Islanders have stepped up phenomenally throughout our COVID-19 vaccination campaign to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities,” said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH. “Kudos are also due to all the community organizations throughout the state that worked so hard to get as many Rhode Islanders vaccinated as possible. To the eligible people who have not been vaccinated yet, it’s not too late. COVID-19 vaccine is your best protection against serious COVID-19 illness. Visit C19vaccineRI.org, and get vaccinated today.”

You can make an appointment for a COVID-19 primary series or booster shot at www.vaccinateRI.org or by calling 844-930-1779.

CBS News

Citigroup to require U.S. employees be vaccinated against COVID-19

Citigroup will require all of its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, the nation's third-biggest bank said Thursday. Given the U.S. government is a large client, Citi has an "obligation" to comply with an executive order from the White House requiring that employees supporting government contracts be vaccinated, Sara Wechter, head of human resources at the financial giant, wrote on LinkedIn on Thursday.
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 734,447 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 224 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Rhode Island, deaths attributable to […]
Reuters

GE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for U.S. workers

CHICAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) has asked its U.S.-based workers to get COVID-19 shots or seek a medical or religious accommodation by Dec. 8 in order to comply with U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order. As part of efforts to control the pandemic, which has killed...
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Outlines Plans to Vaccinate 5 to 11-Year-Olds

As federal health officials continue their review of Pfizer’s request for an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today outlined plans to get Rhode Island kids in this age group vaccinated once authorization is announced.
wibqam.com

U.S. administers over 411 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 411,010,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 498,702,405 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 410,189,737 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct....
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Breaks Ground for Washington Bridge North Project

Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman David Cicilline and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr. Tuesday joined with state and local leaders to break ground on the $78 million Washington Bridge North project. It will address the structural deficiencies of the westbound portion of the Washington Bridge, which carries I-195 over the Seekonk River between East Providence and Providence. The project also includes a new off-ramp to support economic development opportunities and other improvements to address chronic congestion issues on the Interstate.
WGAL

Pennsylvania preparing to vaccinate children against COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Vaccine advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet next week to consider Pfizer's request to authorize its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state is ready to administer vaccines to children when approved. President Joe Biden's administration says...
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths and 296 new cases

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported on Thursday two additional COVID-19 deaths and 296 new cases. Of the 296 new cases, 232 were recorded on Wednesday. The other 64 were added to previous dates. The total number of known cases is now 177,804. The known death toll...
Newport Buzz

As supply of Narcan dwindles, Rhode Island Foundation awards $250,000 grant to fill the gap until a permanent source of funding can be found

The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to purchase thousands of Narcan opioid overdose prevention kits for community-based recovery and harm reduction organizations across the state. A record 384 Rhode Islanders died of a drug overdose last year, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). “Narcan...
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 1.7 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Rhode Island. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 44 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of October 20, 496,915,265 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 151.4% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
rwuhawksherald.com

Political Head-To-Head: Should the U.S, Government Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines?

Federally mandating the COVID-19 vaccine can ensure that individuals are protecting themselves along with the health of those around them. Over 700,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, more than the amount of Americans that died during WWII, WWI and the American Civil War combined. Many individuals believe that the vaccine was produced at a rapid rate without undergoing human trials. However, this is not true as the vaccine has been through clinical tests, backed by research while undergoing a peer review process, not to mention it has been FDA approved. In the areas where there is a high vaccination rate, COVID deaths have decreased but the opposite is seen in areas with low vaccination rates. Yet almost half the United States population has not been vaccinated. Why?
healthday.com

U.S. Has Shared 200 Million COVID-19 Vaccines With Other Countries

THURSDAY, Oct. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The United States has now donated 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 100 countries and territories, making it the largest donor in the world. Those donations include more than 120 million surplus doses from the U.S. stockpile, along with initial deliveries...
