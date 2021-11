Mt. San Jacinto College will host its annual TEDxMSJC event organized by students, faculty and staff at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, online via YouTube MENIFEE – MSJC’s TEDx program will feature seven speakers of varying backgrounds for this year’s event, “Resilience.” The theme aims to highlight ideas and initiatives that aid the community in persevering during challenging times. “More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, and as the stay-at-home order begins to lift and people slowly step back into the world, we’ve heard about how they got through the COVID pandemic,” Bianca Swan Finch, Chair of the Department of Theatre for MSJC, who is a lead organizer of the event, said. “Therefore, we have focused this year’s theme on these stories within our community.

SAN JACINTO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO