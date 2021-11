Interested in getting extra funds for your favorite department, program, or organization on campus? Join the one-hour strategy session today at 4:00 p.m. in Wallace-Stewart Commons, Hoover Hall to learn from one of the groups who has mastered the art of the Day of Giving challenge to prepare for the DePauw Day of Giving #AllInForDePauw on November 10. More information on the event can be found on campus labs.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO