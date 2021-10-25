CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hilaria Baldwin breaks silence after Alec Baldwin shooting: 'My heart is with Halyna'

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380Piq_0ccFDNcE00

Hilaria Baldwin has made her first public comments since her husband Alec was involved with the fatal shooting of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins .

Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust last Thursday (21 October) after Baldwin fired what he thought was an innocuous prop gun while rehearsing a scene for the movie.

On Instagram, Hilaria wrote: “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.”

The 37-year-old yoga instructor added: “It’s said, ‘there are no words’ because it’s impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

A number of famous faces also voiced their support in the comments including TV presenter Katie Couric and actor Jaime Alexander.

Baldwin’s niece, Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber, also wrote: "Sending my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers."

The director of Rust , Joel Souza, was also injured in the incident. In an affidavit released on Sunday (24 October), Souza claims Baldwin was rehearsing a scene by pointing a gun towards the camera lens when the firearm, which he was told did not contain live rounds, went off.

Mr Souza said that the gun in question was called a “cold gun” in the safety meeting, meaning it did not contain live ammunition and was safe for use.

Mr Souza also stated he saw Ms Hutchins grabbing her midsection and starting to stumble backwards, before noticing he was bleeding from his shoulder. Ms Hutchins had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest area. The incident was not filmed.

Baldwin has previously stated that he is cooperating with the police investigation.

Follow the latest updates on the incident in our live blog here .

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Reacts To Fatal Shooting: ‘Wishing I Could Hug My Dad’

Ireland Baldwin posted a supportive message for dad Alec after the tragic accident that involved the fatal shooting of his DP Halnya Hutchins. Ireland Baldwin, 25, took to Instagram to post a message after dad Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that killed his Director of Photography. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” Ireland penned via IG story on Friday, Oct. 22, also mentioning the injured director of Rust. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” Alec’s daughter concluded in her brief statement.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#Blog
Fox News

Halyna Hutchins' husband says Alec Baldwin has been 'very supportive' following fatal prop gun shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday. Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
SANTA FE, NM
Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Alec Baldwin comments on Halyna Hutchins tragedy: 'My heart is broken'

Joel Souza, the director and writer of the film, was also struck by a bullet and suffered injuries but has since been released from the hospital. The tragic incident occurred on set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department released a statement explaining the series of events, including that Baldwin "was questioned by investigators and released" without arrest or charges being filed (h/t Deadline):
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

'She was my friend' — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust ” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.“She was my friend," Baldwin told photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.” The video was distributed by TMZ.Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, when...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, Armorer On Set Of Western Film ‘Rust,’ Speaks Out About Tragic Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The armorer in charge of gun safety on the set of the western film “Rust,” where Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, was fatally shot when actor Alec Baldwin fired live round from a prop gun, released a statement about the incident. 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, killed after actor Alec Baldwin fired a live round from a prop gun during filming on the New Meixco set of the western film “Rust.” Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed claim she was overworked on the set because she’d been hired to do two different jobs and that the she has no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Alec Baldwin Gives First On-Camera Comments on Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘She Was My Friend’

Alec Baldwin has given his first comments on-camera regarding the tragedy on the set of “Rust,” in which a prop gun held by the actor and producer accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an intense but polite conversation with paps on a roadside in Vermont, Baldwin addressed the fatal incident and explained his relationship with Hutchins. The video was distributed by TMZ. “She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director,” Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy