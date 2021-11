MADISON – During the last two weekends in October, the Haunted Kingdom will possess the grounds of Kids Kingdom . . . for a good cause. The spooky transformation in Dublin Park at 8324 Old Madison Pike will raise funds for “Go Build a Kingdom,” the renovation project for Kids Kingdom. In the process, children and their parents, along with teenagers and anyone interested in a good-natured scare, can enjoy an autumn outing in the ‘spirits’ of Halloween.

MADISON, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO