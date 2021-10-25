CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man spent $57,789 in coronavirus relief aid on a Pokemon card, the feds say

Cover picture for the articleA Georgia man lied in his application for federal coronavirus relief aid and then used the majority of the money he obtained to buy a Pokemon card, federal prosecutors say. The charges allege that Vinath Oudomsine...

Sacramento Bee

Georgia man got COVID relief loan — and spent $57,000 of it on Pokemon card, feds say

A man in Georgia used more than two-thirds of his COVID-19 relief loan to pay for a Pokemon card, according to federal prosecutors. Vinath Oudomsine was charged by criminal information on Tuesday with one count of wire fraud after the government said he lied about how many employees he had and the revenue his business generated in an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, or EIDL, during the pandemic.
Rolling Stone

Caught for Catching ‘Em All: Feds Say Georgia Man Spent Covid Aid on Pokémon Cards

A Georgia man is facing a wire fraud charge for using Covid-19 relief money to allegedly purchase over $55,000 worth of Pokémon cards. Prosecutors in the Southern District of Georgia accused Vinath Oudomsine of lying on an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), one of a handful of small relief programs overseen by the Small Business Administration during the pandemic. The money was supposed to be used to cover various business and operating expenses, and prosecutors claim that not only did Oudomsine lie on his application, but the money he did receive primarily went towards trading cards anyway. Lawyers for...
TheWrap

No, You Can’t Use Federal COVID Relief Loan to Buy a Lamborghini or $57,000 Pokemon Card

Several people are learning the hard way that you aren’t actually allowed to spend COVID small business stimulus money on collectables or luxury items. The justice department has released details about several people charged with misusing those funds. Instead of supporting their sinking businesses, some individuals purchased high priced sports cars, visits to strip clubs and even a single prized Pokémon card. The good news: They all got caught.
republicmonews.com

COVID-19 Relief Loan Used To Buy Pokemon Card Worth $57,000; Dublin Man Faces One Count of Wire Fraud

COVID-19 has taken too many opportunities, lives, and money from people. In these dire times, the federal government came up with the idea that would help millions of Americans financially. There are various loan programs concerning COVID-19 that were launched. A loan is supposed to be used in urgent matters and the needs of an average American family or maintaining a business, but in this case, that is not what happened.
WJBF

Prosecutors: Georgia Man used COVID loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Georgia man used a pandemic relief loan to buy a $57,000 Pokemon card. Court records show a Dublin man is charged with lying on an application for a pandemic economic relief loan about the number of people his business employed and the company’s gross revenue. He faces […]
Vice

Solved: This Is the $57,789 Pokémon Card Man Used COVID Relief Money to Buy

A Georgia man has admitted to using federal COVID-19 relief funds to purchase a rare Pokémon card for $57,789, giving us some closure on a story that went viral earlier this week. One mystery that has remained, however, is what card Vinath Oudomsine purchased, and whether—fraud notwithstanding—this was a good investment.
