Colombian reggaéton singer J Balvin appeared on a Sunday Instagram Live stream to apologize for the music video accompanying his dembow song “Perra.” The video, which was removed from YouTube last week, invited instantaneous backlash upon its release in September for its visual depiction of Black actors in prosthetics that made them look doglike. Black dancers and performers also appeared in cages throughout the video, and Balvin was shown leading two Black women on leashes. Online outrage and criticism followed from both Colombia’s vice president and Balvin’s mother, who opined to media: “Where is the Josésito that I know?”

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO