CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TV Q&A: In search of the best Bond song ever

By Rich Heldenfels
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

You have questions. I have some answers. I saw a list recently of the best songs in James Bond movies and there was no mention of the best Bond song ever, “We Have All the Time in the World”! I forgot the name of the movie, but I’m pretty sure that...

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
103GBF

‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
MOVIES
wfla.com

Best James Bond gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With fame spanning decades, there are few movie characters as famous as the British secret service agent James Bond. If you have a friend or family member who loves the series, some James Bond merchandise makes a perfect present. You can find catchphrase T-shirts and mugs, James Bond books, James Bond posters and other fun items.
CELEBRITIES
ABQJournal

Best Bond song ever? Louis Armstrong’s ‘We Have All the Time in the World’ was in 1969’s ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I saw a list recently of the best songs in James Bond movies and there was no mention of the best Bond song ever, “We Have All the Time in the World”! I forgot the name of the movie, but I’m pretty sure that Bond gets married in the movie, his wife gets killed and his last words to her are “We had all the time in the world.” Please tell me the name of that Bond movie.
MUSIC
No Film School

How Did Roger Deakins Create the Most Beautiful Bond Ever with 'Skyfall'?

Skyfall changed the way we view James Bond. James Bond has been a legendary movie character since the 1960s. Over the years, he's been played by various actors. All of them have left an identity on Bond that others can build on. The same goes for the directors who have come and gone. Each has a lasting legacy. But we never talk about Bond in terms of the cinematography. The way Bond looks on screen. The iconic shots and movements that defined the character.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
AceShowbiz

Coldplay Wrote Five James Bond Theme Songs, Chris Martin Spills

Having spent 20 years trying to make a decent track for a 007 flick, the 'Paradise' hitmaker shares his band's belief that their singing 'would do it' for the fictional spy. AceShowbiz - Coldplay spent 20 years trying to write a decent James Bond theme. Frontman Chris Martin and his bandmates spent two decades attempting to pen a theme tune for a 007 flick, but the five songs they ended up with weren't "very good."
MUSIC
openculture.com

How Radiohead Wrote the Perfect James Bond Theme Song

Over the past 59 years, the duty of performing a James Bond movie theme has fallen to the likes of Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Bono, Madonna — and most recently, for the latest installment, No Time to Die, Billie Eilish. But one of the greatest Bond themes ever written has never been heard in any of the movies. This, in any case, is the contention of the video essay above, “How Radiohead Wrote the Perfect Bond Theme.” Commissioned for 2015’s Spectre, the second-most recent film in the series, Thom Yorke and company came up with a song that moves Listening In creator Barnaby Martin to declare, “This is Bond, but it’s also unmistakably Radiohead.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Top of the Pops’ Tony Dortie: ‘Black representation on TV is the best it’s ever been’

“I kept thinking, ‘This is not real! This is like the best party I’ve ever been to,’” says Tony Dortie, a glimmer of nostalgia flashing across his brown eyes as he recalls landing his dream job on Top of the Pops. “‘And I’m getting paid for it!’”In 1991, aged 28, Dortie became famous overnight when he began presenting the BBC’s flagship entertainment programme. “I had no idea of any of the politics, none of it – I hadn’t done a pilot, rehearsals or anything,” says the now-58-year-old, smiling from ear to ear in Los Angeles as palm tree leaves billow...
TV & VIDEOS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: Should 'Jeopardy!' have limit on repeat winners?

Several readers had questions and comments about “Jeopardy!”. A reader not long ago complained about contestants getting to keep playing as long as they could win, asking instead for a limit on the number of wins. I thought players should play for as long as they could win. Well, here’s some of the mail that resulted:
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilford Brimley
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Levon Helm
Person
Diana Rigg
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Holly Hunter
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
George Lazenby
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Louis Armstrong
Yardbarker

The best fictional spies not named James Bond

When you hear the word “spy” you probably think of James Bond. That’s at least true in the world of film and television. Bond is one of the iconic movie characters. He’s been around for decades, thanks to the fact he’s been played by several different actors. However, there are spies in pop culture that go beyond Bond. Here are some of the best. As characters, that is. They may not be the best spies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Why Daniel Craig is One of the Best James Bonds’ We Ever Had

One of the most iconic secret agents of all time would have to be James Bond, or should I say, 007. The fictional character that was adapted from the bestselling novels of British author, Ian Fleming, has proved to become a solid fan favorite throughout the years. The film franchise has grown to become larger than life, and is now practically one of the highest grossing film franchises in cinematic history. It’s pretty insane to think that the franchise has not stopped coming up with new material since its big screen debut in the 1960’s. This translates to six different portrayals of the dapper and suave secret agent in the past decades. The most recent being the 25th film in the franchise, No Time to Die, which stars Daniel Craig (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) in his fifth and final outing as 007. Let’s just say the next actor to play the iconic role has some pretty big shoes to fill. Here are five reasons why Daniel Craig is one of the best James Bonds we have ever had:
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Out-Laws': Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, and More Join the Netflix Action-Comedy

Netflix continues its tremendous output of original films, and one of its latest action comedies The Out-Laws has just added several stars to its cast. The film, which is being led by Adam DeVine (Workaholics) and Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye), has just added Ellen Barkin (Animal Kingdom), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Rooker (The Suicide Squad), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Richard Kind (Spin City), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), Poorna Jagannathan (The Night Of), and Julie Hagerty (Instant Family). No word has been given on who these new additions will be playing.
MOVIES
247tempo.com

The 45 Best TV Series Finales

All good things must come to an end — and sadly that includes your favorite television series. Unlike a movie, a TV show comes into your home every week, or you binge watch over a weekend. So it’s natural to get attached to the characters and their triumphs and sorrows.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb Tv
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

It’s a very competitive sound race, with frontrunner “Dune” being challenged from all sides by sci-fi (“The Matrix Resurrections”), horror (“A Quiet Place II,” “One Night in Soho,” “Candyman”), superheroes (“Eternals,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Black Widow,” “The Suicide Squad”), spies (“No Time to Die,” “The King’s Man”), musicals (“West Side Story,” “Cyrano,” “Tick Tick Boom,” “In the Heights,” “Annette,” “Encanto”), westerns (“The Power of the Dog,” “The Harder They Fall”), and film noir (“Nightmare Alley”). However, the sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” (Warner...
MUSIC
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy