Vicky Persinger acknowledged the situation isn't ideal. She lives in Fairbanks, Alaska. Her mixed doubles curling partner, Chris Plys, lives in Duluth. That distance melts away when they're on the ice. Teammates since 2018, the duo's unity carried it to a victory Saturday in the playoffs of the Olympic trials, putting Persinger and Plys into Sunday's final. The winner of the championship match at Curl Mesabi in Eveleth, Minn., will represent the U.S. at an Olympic qualifier next month, where two teams will earn berths in the mixed doubles competition at the Beijing Olympics in February.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO