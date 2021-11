The mother accused of abandoning her three children inside the Texas house of horrors with the rotting corpse of their murdered brother has said she is “sorry” in a jailhouse interview.Gloria Williams told KHOU11 on Thursday she “didn’t do it” and claimed not to know her son Kendrick Lee was dead as she spoke out for the first time since her arrest on Tuesday. The 35-year-old mother-of-six also insisted she had been checking on her sons every two weeks, despite officials saying the three surviving children were malnourished and “very thin” when they were found alone with Kendrick’s skeletal remains...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO