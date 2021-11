BOSTON — The Red Sox have scored 51 runs in their past six games. They hit more grand slams in an 11-inning sequence (three) than any team did in an entire postseason series. They are wearing out their home run celebratory laundry cart so much that sources close to the cart said clubbies were rotating the cart’s tires after American League Championship Series Game 3 Monday, which was yet another Boston blowout, 12–3. Now imagine you are the person charged with coming up with a game plan to stop them and the high-mileage cart. That person is Astros pitching coach Brent Strom.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO