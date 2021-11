Cybersecurity giant NortonLifeLock and its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court over the company’s proposed acquisition of Prague-based Avast for over $8 billion. The suit, filed by WeissLaw on behalf of Charles Reinhardt, contends that an Oct 2021 proxy statement contains false and misleading information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-08232, Reinhardt v. NortonLifeLock Inc. et al.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO