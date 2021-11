Nagy knows it's time for Bears to put up or shut up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Nagy gets it. He and the Bears have been preaching an explosive, dynamic, exciting offense in Chicago for nearly four years now, and there’s nothing to show for it. Instead of deep bombs and big plays, it’s been bad sacks and three-and-outs. Instead of high-scoring games, it’s been a lot of historically bad performances. So if you’re tired of hearing Nagy talk about the “whys” and talk about progress and talk, talk, talk, he understands your frustration.

