Dave Chappelle has reiterated his offer to meet with transgender employees at Netflix offended by his latest special, The Closer, but he has some stipulations. The comedian has been under fire since the Oct. 5 release of the show, which so offended the transgender community that GLAAD condemned it and employees of the streaming service walked out in protest last week. In it, Chappelle said, "Gender is a fact," and he defended Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been accused of being transphobic. Employees who walked out had called for the company to take measures that would keep Netflix from promoting misinformation about trans and nonbinary communities in the future.

