Alabama State

Gov. Kay Ivey won’t require COVID-19 vaccines for state employees

By Bobby Stilwell
 6 days ago

ALABAMA — Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The executive order calls for the State of Alabama to not impose penalties on businesses or individuals who don’t abide by federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

However, the order also said federal penalties may still apply; the state will be required to inform affected businesses or individuals that the state doesn’t approve, condone, or endorse the penalty.

The order also compels state agencies to enforce protections regarding the sharing of medical information, similar to the clarification issued by Attorney General Steve Marshall in July. Public employees can make a complaint to the Attorney General’s office if they’re compelled to share private medical information.

Contractors who do business with the state are prohibited from making a COVID-19 vaccine requirement part of a state contract; however, if required by the federal government, contractors will be required to say the state doesn’t approve, condone, or endorse the provision.

The Governor also ordered all state agencies to cooperate with the Alabama Attorney General to challenge federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates in court.

You can read the full executive order here .

UA to lift mask requirement for vaccinated individuals Nov. 5

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama announced it will be lifting its face covering requirement on Nov. 5 for only vaccinated individuals on campus. Masks will still be required for the following groups: Those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 while indoors, in crowded outdoor settings or during outdoor activities that involves being in […]
