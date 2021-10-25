CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Eau de Jacquemus? The Beloved French Designer Is Reportedly Getting Into Beauty

By Celia Ellenberg
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago

There are a number of internet-breaking runway trends that Simon Porte Jacquemus has engineered. Who can forget the micro bag, the micro cropped cardi (with monogrammed breast clip), and the macro straw La Bomba hat that launched a thousand (cargo) ships and imitations? The man knows how to create a moment,...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Does Big Toe Sandals for Fall in Crinkled Crop Top & Flowy Skirt

Kelly Rowland is bringing one of the summer’s biggest footwear trends into fall. The Destiny’s Child alumna showed off her chic seasonal attire on Instagram this weekend, posing outdoor in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a coordinating ribbed crop top and skirt set from Cult Gaia both formed from a crinkled organza fabric; an orange colorway of the Mala top retails for $400 at Net-a-Porter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) On her feet, the monochrome appeal continued with big toe sandals. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacquemus
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Dries Van Noten
Footwear News

Regina King Goes Retro in Dior & Combat Boots for ‘Colin in Black & White’ Netflix Premiere

Regina King stopped by the Los Angeles premiere of “Colin in Black & White” on Thursday evening. The 50-year old actress supported Netflix’s new docudrama, which was created by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick about his life experiences that led him to become an activist, in a retro-inspired Dior look. She paired a black and gray cotton drill jacket ($4,900) and a matching, midi-length skirt ($6,100) that’s a signature silhouette of the French fashion house from the ’40s, with a black tube top underneath. King topped off the high-fashion outfit with a “D-Dream” black lambskin beret that’s also being sold on Dior’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian stepped out in bold style for an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, following her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The media personality arrived in a hot pink catsuit by Balenciaga, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and rounded neckline. For added drama, the piece was layered with a matching feather coat and accessorized with large crystal stud earrings. Kardashian’s look follows two additional all-pink outfits she’s worn this week while rehearsing ‘SNL’ in New York City, also by Balenciaga. In recent weeks, she’s also been spotted in similar single-tone outfits from the French luxury brand—including a fully...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#La Bomba#The Salon De Provence#Spanish#Fragrance#Proven Al#Instagram#Comme Des Gar Ons Parfums#Marini Re
Footwear News

Angelina Jolie Makes Caftans Glam in a Bright Green Dress & Classic Heels

Angelina Jolie proved that she can make any silhouette look chic at the “Eternals” after-party in London last night. Spotted leaving the post-premiere event with her children, the film’s star opted for bright color in a Kelly green caftan dress. The flowing silhouette featured a dipped neckline with a loose appeal, billowing down to an ankle-length hem. On her feet, Jolie kept the attention focused on her dress by deciding on a classic set of heels. The pointed-toe pumps offered a nude appeal with patent leather uppers, a rounded vamp and a heightened stiletto lift. Earlier this week, Jolie brought trends of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Gets Risque in Plunging Dress With Classic Sandals at Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria turned heads last night at the 2021 Global Gift Gala held in Paris. The “Desperate Housewives” star was the epitome of class in an all-black number. The event was a charity gala for a foundation dedicated to raising money for women and children in need around the world. The theme was centered around F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel “The Great Gatsby,” and it’s safe to say that Longoria understood the assignment.  Longoria’s outfit, a plunging dress with an asymmetrical hemline and strappy, black stiletto sandals, perfectly combined together a masculine and feminine aesthetic. The outfit gave off an elegant, masculine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Manolo Blahnik On the Inspiration Behind His New 50th Anniversary Gold Collection

As one of the most prolific shoe designers of all time, it’s safe to say that everything Manolo Blahnik creates turns to gold. Just take a look at his bestselling styles, such as the Campari, or the something-blue Hangisi for further proof. For his 50th anniversary, Blahnik took the turn of phrase quite literally, creating a capsule collection to celebrate his golden year using — what else? — gold as its theme. But there’s more to Blahnik’s gilded creations than just a sprinkle of glitter here or a metallic flash there. For a series of bell-accented boots and heels, the designer looked...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Jacquemus' Beauty Line: Everything We Know So Far

Simone Porte Jacquemus knows how to create hype. From his cult Le Chiquito bag to the Hadid-and-Jenner studded runway shows, merging the beauty of his homeland with the see-now-buy-now desirability of high fashion is something that seems to have come quite naturally to the French designer. Now, it looks like he's got his sights set on conquering the beauty world.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Real Simple

This Beloved Bag Designer Just Dropped Her Holiday Wishlist—and It's Full of Colorful Home Essentials

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Susan Alexandra really snapped when she introduced her little beaded fruit bags to the world. Suddenly, every girl who'd ever wondered what Lisa was "Gah"-ing about would stop at nothing to snap up a shimmery, shiny watermelon purse or one adorned with 3D mandarins.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

How to Get Fuller Brows Fast: The Pro’s Guide to Backcombing

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there's one move I rely on to give my curly shag that extra oomph before I walk out the door, it's a tried-and-true flip and shake, which instantly lifts the roots and gives me more volume. Now, in the same spirit, I’m doing the brow-grooming equivalent, otherwise known as the pro's secret for how to get fuller brows fast: backcombing. ‘It’s basically the ‘flip-your-head-over-and-shake-it-out’ move, but for your brows!” explains L.A. natural brow expert Kristie Streicher, who counts Vogue cover stars Adele and Lorde as clients. The technique entails using a spoolie to brush brow hairs against the direction of their natural growth pattern to achieve lift and volume.
SKIN CARE
Vogue Magazine

Thelma West Is Blazing a Trail for Women of Color in Fine Jewelry—And Making Rihanna Shine

For many people, fine jewelry is the ultimate fashion statement. Precious metals and gemstones have been status symbols for centuries, but the world of bling is surprisingly small. Only a handful of brands operate at the highest levels, and their access to the finest materials allows them to create wearable art. Until recently, the list of creators within this insular community has been predominantly white and male, but Nigerian-born, London-based designer Thelma West is changing all that.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

I’m a Size 40—Here Are the Best Brands Making Shoes for Larger Sizes

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For those of us with gorgeous, size 40 and up feet, finding a shoe that fits has, in the past, meant settling for what’s available. In 2021, fashionable shoppers are starting to make noise. As a size 42, finding the best footwear has required elaborate planning, like customizing existing options or commissioning cobblers to stretch archived Alaïa that ultimately ended up on TheRealReal. According to the industry’s models and stylists, it doesn’t get easier when you’re a star: “When I started modeling I thought, ‘I am finally going to be among other amazingly tall women, and I’m sure that means most of them will have big feet like me!” recalls New York City model Alexis Ruby, who found that wasn’t the case. She describes trying on shoes at shoots: “It’s always, ‘Are you sure it won’t go on any further?’ and never ‘Let me find you a bigger size.’”
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

This Earthy Label’s Pieces Blend In With Nature

Sustainable fashion is more than a buzzword. More than ever before, emerging fashion labels are implementing sustainable design processes, and finding clever ways to reduce their environmental footprint. Designers like Amsterdam’s Mohamed Benchellal, for instance, are upcycling by turning military uniforms into ball gowns, while Dutch designer Duran Lantink turns unsold designer-label clothes—from Balenciaga to Proenza—into new creations. But there’s a new label in Copenhagen that is taking this spirit further by creating eco-friendly pieces that physically mimic nature. That would be Solitude Studios, whose seaweed bags and earthy knits could easily blend into a forest.
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“It’s been the hardest few months,” Lee Mathews said on a Zoom call from her Sydney studio. The usually optimistic designer has a right to be bummed: New South Wales only recently emerged from a five-month lockdown. No one has entered or exited Australia—except, somehow, celebrities and the very wealthy—for almost two years. “It feels a little like Groundhog Day,” she said. Mathews used the repetitive Aussie days to ask big questions about her brand and fashion in general: “What are you making and why? What makes it worthwhile?”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Manolo Blahnik in the ’80s: Glory Days in New York With Perry Ellis and the One Restaurant the Designer Visited Every Day

Manolo Blahnik’s love affair with New York began in the 1970s, but it was during the 1980s when his relationship with the city — and its defining characters — really blossomed. As the designer began working with a host of big-name ready-to-wear designers on their show shoes, he relished his friendships with the fashion stars of the time. “Between Perry and Isaac Mizrahi, I was introduced to a young crowd. We had the best time in New York.” Here, through never-before-told stories and past anecdotes from the FN archives, Blahnik, in his own words, takes us on a journey through the 1980s.. Glory Days...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Fashion’s Love Affair With Ballet-Inspired Looks Is Going Strong

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If it seems as if the latest wave of designer drops are one arabesque away from being classified as ballet dance gear, there’s a reason: “I see the ballet-all-day movement as the natural evolution from athleisure,” says New York–based stylist Madeleine Jones. It’s part of a greater realization that, come what may, we’ve officially “decided comfort is enough, any day of the week,” says Jones, who practiced the Renaissance-born art into her late teens. She recognizes that while leggings and gymwear were already in rotation, this is fashion’s next step from sweats into more dramatic territory.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy