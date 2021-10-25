CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Major Harris killed around the same time as his mother, medical examiner believes

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fucho_0ccF8BsQ00

Three-year-old Major Harris was likely killed around the same time as his mother Mallery Muenzenberger was killed, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has concluded.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson made the conclusion based upon the condition of Harris' body, the office confirmed in an email to TMJ4 News on Monday.

AP
This undated photo distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows, Major P. Harris. Milwaukee police are searching for Harris, a 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP)

Harris was found dead at 35th and Rohr last Thursday. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, the cause of death a gunshot wound to his head. An AMBER Alert was issued for him on Oct. 16.

Twenty-four-year-old Muenzenberger was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds two days before the alert was issued, on Oct. 14, in a home in the 2600 block of North 37th.

Family of Mallery Muenzenberger

Two men in their 20s remain in Milwaukee police custody, tied to this case, police said on Friday. They have not been charged. Four others who were arrested are no longer in police custody.

MPD's investigation later identified Jaheem Clark as a person of interest. Milwaukee police approached a house on the 5400 block of North 31st Street on Oct. 17 that was believed to be housing Clark. Shortly after arriving there, officers heard at least two gunshots from inside the house.

MPD
Jaheem Clark

Officers entered the house and located Clark's body. He had died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said.

Comments / 20

The Judge & Jury
5d ago

So why isn’t Black Lives Matter protesting this why are they not marching on this? Oh that’s right they don’t March and less there’s money to be made.

Reply(3)
4
Lavell Jackson
6d ago

was the suspect really beaten and shot 3 times but the police said they heard 2 shots at 4:01and then went in at 5:01. what's missing?

Reply(3)
2
 

