CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wedbush Downgrades Casper Sleep On Financial Stability Woes

By Shivani Kumaresan
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $4, down from $10.50. The analyst noted that on Friday, Casper filed...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Is This the Most Reliable 6% Dividend Stock on the Market?

Income-seeking investors face a unique challenge. High-yield dividend stocks are too risky to bet on. Meanwhile, reliable and robust dividend stocks have been overbought, which means they offer barely any yield. Rarely does a company balance both yield and risk perfectly. However, some asset classes can achieve high returns without...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

My No-Brainer “Shortcut” for Finding Stocks with Huge Upside

There are no shortcuts in investing. This “shortcut” is really just a simple strategy. But it can easily boost your returns by 6% or more every year. That might not sound like much. But when a $100K portfolio beats the market by 6% for a decade straight, it translates into $154,000 more in your pocket. And you don’t have to do much to get it.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedbush#Financial Stability#Casper Sleep Inc Lrb#Cspr
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Arista should see an uptick in demand as cloud computing becomes more popular. The Trade Desk should benefit as ad spend shifts to programmatic platforms. The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Colgate-Palmolive share flat as better-than-expected earnings offset by worry about costs

Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares were flat in premarket trade Friday, after the company beat estimates for the third quarter but said it expects the "difficult cost environment" to continue for several quarters. The consumer goods company posted net income of $634 million, or 75 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $698 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 81 cents, ahead of the 80-cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $4.414 billion from $4.153 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.399 billion FactSet consensus. The company retained its leading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Amazon Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Would Be Buyers On Weakness'

Amazon reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.8 billion. Both numbers missed consensus analyst estimates of $8.92 and $111.6 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 15% from a year ago. Amazon reported online sales were up 3% to $49.9 billion, while physical store revenue increased 13% to $4.27...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

HireRight stock opens below the IPO price, and stays there

HireRight Holdings Corp. was jeered in its public debut, as the stock opened 5.3% below its initial public offering price and slipped a bit further. A disappointing might have been expected, as the Nashville-based employment screening company's IPO priced overnight at $19 a share, below the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $18.00 at 11:08 a.m. Eastern for 1.97 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.43 billion. The stock was recently down 7.6% at $17.55, and has traded within a range of $17.50 to $18.18 since its open. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.2% while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Udemy set for public debut after IPO prices at top of expected range, valuing company at nearly $4 billion

Udemy Inc. is set to make its public debut Friday, after the California-based online-learning platform said overnight that its initial public offering priced at $29 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $27 and $29 a share. The company sold 14.5 million shares in the IPO to raise $420.5 million. With 137.43 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at $3.99 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq some time after the open under the ticker symbol "UDMY." The company is going public at a time of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 8.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy