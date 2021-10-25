CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five interesting facts about the upcoming Texas-Baylor matchup

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=344Ajy_0ccF6sB300

Texas has a chance to get back into the win column in Week 9.

After two heartbreaking losses where the Longhorns once held a double-digit lead, Texas was on a well-timed bye in Week 8. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are now preparing to play one of the most balanced teams in the Big 12.

Baylor and Texas will face off in Waco on Oct. 30. The Bears are ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll this week and deploy one of the top rushing attacks in the country. On the defensive side, they lead the conference in interceptions.

Thanks to the Oklahoma State loss to Iowa State last week, the Longhorns now have a chance to sneak into the Big 12 championship game if they’re able to win the remaining games on the schedule. First, they’ll need to get past a tough Bears team this week.

Here are a few interesting facts to get you prepared for the Texas-Baylor matchup.

Series history notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pO9n_0ccF6sB300
Nov 14, 2009; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nick Florence (11) is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Lamarr Houston (33) in the second quarter at Floyd Casey Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
  • 111th meeting between the two programs
  • Texas leads the overall series 79-27-4
  • Texas A&M and Oklahoma are the only two schools that Texas has faced more frequently. On the flip side, Baylor has faced Texas the second-most in program history behind TCU.

This will be Texas' fourth game against a ranked opponent this season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msmub_0ccF6sB300
Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • Baylor is ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll this week.
  • Previously this season, Texas squared off against No. 23 Louisiana, No. 6 Oklahoma, and No. 12 Oklahoma State.

How the two offenses compare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0iVE_0ccF6sB300
Bijan Robinson #5 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a touchdown pass thrown by Casey Thompson #11 in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images

The numbers shown in parentheses are their current FBS ranking.

  • Total offense: Baylor (13), Texas (25)
  • Rushing offense: Baylor (9), Texas (14)
  • Passing offense: Baylor (69), Texas (75)
  • Scoring offense: Texas (9), Baylor (14)

How the two defenses compare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fm9lt_0ccF6sB300
Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) and linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) and safety Jalen Pitre (8) celebrate a sack of Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The numbers shown in parentheses are their current FBS ranking.

  • Total defense: Baylor (33), Texas (106)
  • Rushing defense: Baylor (47), Texas (115)
  • Passing yards allowed: Baylor (29), Texas (76)
  • Scoring defense: Baylor (19), Texas (94)

Baylor leads the Big 12 in turnover margin and interceptions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IufD4_0ccF6sB300
Oct 16, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) and cornerback Mark Milton (37) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) celebrates recovering a Brigham Young Cougars fumble during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
  • Turnover margin: +0.9
  • Interceptions: 8
  • Six different Baylor players have intercepted passes this season.

