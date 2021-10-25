Five interesting facts about the upcoming Texas-Baylor matchup
Texas has a chance to get back into the win column in Week 9.
After two heartbreaking losses where the Longhorns once held a double-digit lead, Texas was on a well-timed bye in Week 8. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are now preparing to play one of the most balanced teams in the Big 12.
Baylor and Texas will face off in Waco on Oct. 30. The Bears are ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll this week and deploy one of the top rushing attacks in the country. On the defensive side, they lead the conference in interceptions.
Thanks to the Oklahoma State loss to Iowa State last week, the Longhorns now have a chance to sneak into the Big 12 championship game if they’re able to win the remaining games on the schedule. First, they’ll need to get past a tough Bears team this week.
Here are a few interesting facts to get you prepared for the Texas-Baylor matchup.
Series history notes
- 111th meeting between the two programs
- Texas leads the overall series 79-27-4
- Texas A&M and Oklahoma are the only two schools that Texas has faced more frequently. On the flip side, Baylor has faced Texas the second-most in program history behind TCU.
This will be Texas' fourth game against a ranked opponent this season
- Baylor is ranked No. 16 in the AP Poll this week.
- Previously this season, Texas squared off against No. 23 Louisiana, No. 6 Oklahoma, and No. 12 Oklahoma State.
How the two offenses compare
The numbers shown in parentheses are their current FBS ranking.
- Total offense: Baylor (13), Texas (25)
- Rushing offense: Baylor (9), Texas (14)
- Passing offense: Baylor (69), Texas (75)
- Scoring offense: Texas (9), Baylor (14)
How the two defenses compare
The numbers shown in parentheses are their current FBS ranking.
- Total defense: Baylor (33), Texas (106)
- Rushing defense: Baylor (47), Texas (115)
- Passing yards allowed: Baylor (29), Texas (76)
- Scoring defense: Baylor (19), Texas (94)
Baylor leads the Big 12 in turnover margin and interceptions
- Turnover margin: +0.9
- Interceptions: 8
- Six different Baylor players have intercepted passes this season.
