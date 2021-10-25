Officials request dental records for missing woman after body found in Robeson County

Rowland, N.C. — A body was found in the woods along Highway 710 in Robeson County on Monday as crews conducted an investigation after finding belongings of a missing woman in that area.

Jessica Lawrence, a 42-year-old mother of three who worked at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, has been missing for weeks. She was last seen at her home in St. Pauls on Sept. 26 when a probation officer stopped by to see her boyfriend.

After discovering the body, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins contacted Lawrence's parents to request her dental records to help determine whether or not the body belongs to her.

Officials found the body off Tom M. Road between Rowland and Pembroke. The body is in such bad shape that they are having trouble making an identification. Officials said neither the race or gender of the body has not been confirmed.

Foul play is suspected in her disappearance, after her boyfriend Michael Brayboy, a known sex offender, was arrested during a traffic stop while driving her vehicle on Oct. 14 in Red Springs. Officials said Monday he is a person of interest in the case.

Since the initial report of Lawrence’s disappearance, investigators have executed multiple search warrants and utilized air support and ground personnel for searching areas of concern. Investigators have also conducted interviews throughout the county and neighboring counties.

“We have reason to believe foul play is involved. Obviously we can’t discuss details of where the investigation is at this point but many leads have been established and evidence has been obtained," said Wilkins. "We are asking for the public’s assistance in regards to anyone that observed Brayboy in the vehicle described or may have seen him with Lawrence around September 26."