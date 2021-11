After a short COVID-related hiatus, the United States Grand Prix is back in action. It is great news for auto racing as a whole, as this has quickly become one of the most anticipated events on both the Formula 1 and the American racing calendars. It is even better news for Lewis Hamilton, who sits six points behind Max Verstappen in the championship standings and could use a friendly track in his hunt to retake the lead in the series standings and win his record-setting eighth World Driver's Championship.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO