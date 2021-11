Local business leaders learned more about what trends they could see in the future. The Real American Sunrise brought in local experts to talk about the job market, economics, banking, and real estate. The pandemic has thrown a curveball into all of those areas and most small businesses will have to wait to see what the next few months could bring. But as for residential home sales, it is moving fast and realtors say people will have to stay on your toes if you are looking to buy or sell.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO