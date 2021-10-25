CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AGNC Investment Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 6 days ago

(RTTNews) - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year. The company's earnings came in at...

markets.businessinsider.com

Related
Business Insider

CSR A earnings: here's what Wall Street expects

On October 30, CSR A will be reporting earnings Q3. Wall Street predict expect CSR A will report earnings per share of CNY 0.124. Follow CSR A stock price in real-time here. CSR A is reporting earnings from the last quarter on October 30. Forecasts of 3 analysts expect earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Beacon Roofing Supply, Enfusion, Nerdy And More

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, especially when markets are uncertain or near highs. Beneficial owners made some the most notable insider purchases last week. Some insiders took advantage of public offerings of shares as well. Conventional wisdom says that insiders and 10% owners really only...
STOCKS
Business Insider

What Wall Street expects from StarPower Semiconductor's earnings

StarPower Semiconductor will report earnings from the most recent quarter on October 30. Wall Street predict expect StarPower Semiconductor will release earnings per share of CNY 0.561. Go here to follow StarPower Semiconductor stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. StarPower Semiconductor will be releasing earnings Q3on October 30. 4...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

CBOE Global Markets, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year. The company's profit totaled $120.0 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $109.6 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, CBOE Global...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Colgate-Palmolive share flat as better-than-expected earnings offset by worry about costs

Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares were flat in premarket trade Friday, after the company beat estimates for the third quarter but said it expects the "difficult cost environment" to continue for several quarters. The consumer goods company posted net income of $634 million, or 75 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $698 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 81 cents, ahead of the 80-cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $4.414 billion from $4.153 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.399 billion FactSet consensus. The company retained its leading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Amazon Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Would Be Buyers On Weakness'

Amazon reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.8 billion. Both numbers missed consensus analyst estimates of $8.92 and $111.6 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 15% from a year ago. Amazon reported online sales were up 3% to $49.9 billion, while physical store revenue increased 13% to $4.27...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

Charter Stock Closes Near Six-Month Low As Q3 Pay-TV Losses Increase, Broadband Growth Moderates – Update

UPDATE: Charter Communications stock, which has been slumping in recent weeks, sold off further today after the company’s latest earnings report, dropping 4.5% to close at $674.60. It was the lowest closing price since May 5. Trading volume more than doubled its normal level as investors digested the quarterly numbers. The cable and broadband provider reported solid financials but weakening subscriber trends. PREVIOUSLY: Charter Communications posted third-quarter results above Wall Street’s expectations, but its stock nevertheless lost ground in early trading. The No. 2 U.S. cable operator and major internet provider reported income of $6.50 a share, well above analysts’ estimates and an improvement...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Newell results beat the Street, raises guidance

Newell Brands Inc. stock rose 2.7% in Friday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter profit that fell but beat expectations, and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $190 million, or 44 cents per share, down from $304 million, or 71 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 50 cents. Sales of $2.787 billion were up from $2.699 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.780 billion. Newell Brands' portfolio includes Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Mr. Coffee and Graco baby products. The company is guiding for fourth quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $88.68 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $67.01 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, AllianceBernstein...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

