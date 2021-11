Fecon announces the addition of Amelia Reynolds as a Regional Sales Manager for the southeast region. In her new role, she will assist distributors and other sales channel partners in the states of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida in the sales of all Fecon products including Bull Hog mulching attachments, mulching tractors, forestry attachments, stump grinders and accessories. Reynolds holds a BS in Marketing from Auburn University and joins Fecon from H&E Equipment, a Takeuchi dealer in Little Rock, Arkansas. She may be reached at areynolds@Fecon.com.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO