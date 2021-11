Since its inception, the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis has led, advocated and partnered with educators to bring change to benefit the children in Indiana. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, CELL is hosting a public and complimentary presentation from New York Times best-selling author Dan Heath. UIndy will bring together their partners, supporters, regional influencers and more from across the state to explore their ideas to reshape their work and transform how they look at the future of education.

5 DAYS AGO