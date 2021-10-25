CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelin Nine-month Revenues Up 15.6%

(RTTNews) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK), Thursday reported nine-month sales of 17.204 billion...

Reuters

Spain's PharmaMar nine-month net profit falls 58%

(Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical group PharmaMar on Thursday said its nine-month net profit slipped to 54.7 million euros ($63.92 million), contracting 58% from a year ago when it booked a hefty gain from a licence payment. PharmaMar, which develops marine-inspired oncology drugs, said recurring revenue rose 31% to 119.4 million...
Business Insider

Vossloh 9-month Operating Profit Rises; Sales Revenues Up 13.1%; Confirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) said its profitability in the first nine months of 2021 improved significantly, on an operational basis, in part due to the company's extraordinarily strong performance in China. Looking forward, the company confirmed its raised forecast for 2021. Vossloh stated that it is in a position to noticeably improve operating profitability year on year. The Executive Board anticipates the orders received figure for 2021 to be similar to the anticipated sales revenues.
Business Insider

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 9-Month Revenues Down 15.6%

(RTTNews) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF, UNRDY) Wednesday reported nine-month revenues of 1.610 billion euros, down 15.6% from 1.908 billion euros last year. Shopping centers slipped 11.9% to 1.248 billion euros, while office and others tanked 28.7% to 50.9 million euros. Convention and exhibition dropped 26.0% to 70.5...
Business Insider

Vivendi Q3 Revenues Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported that its revenues for third quarter of 2021 rose 14.1 percent to 2.476 billion euros from 2.170 billion euros last year. Revenues were up 14.4% at constant currency. For the third quarter, Canal+ Group's revenues grew 6.3% to 1.467 billion euros, while Havas...
pv-magazine.com

Solargiga reports nine-month figures

Chinese manufacturer Solargiga has published unaudited year-to-date figures which show its revenue rose 15.2% in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period of 2020 – although the note issued on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this morning listed January-to-September “2010” as the comparative window. According...
pv-magazine.com

India added 8.8 GW of solar in first nine months of 2021

India added approximately 8,811 MW of new solar capacity in the first nine months of 2021, about 280% more than in the same period a year earlier. Newly deployed wind capacity was 101% higher at 1,246 MW, according to JMK Research. The analysts attribute the significant growth to the commissioning...
Business Insider

Nine-month results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

"In the first nine months of the year, high demand for innovative technologies for efficient biopharmaceutical manufacturing has led to the expected very dynamic development of our business. Additional momentum related to coronavirus vaccine production was significant, but not dominant. We expanded our product portfolio for use in the production of cell and gene therapeutics as well as vaccines by taking over a majority stake in CellGenix and acquiring the cell culture media specialist Xell," said Joachim Kreuzburg, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO. In addition, he confirmed the forecast for the current year. "We are optimistic about the further development of our business, are driving our extensive capacity expansion and recruitment programs full steam ahead, and confirm our full–year forecast," emphasized Kreuzburg.
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend gives it the highest yield in the S&P 500 by far. Brookfield Infrastructure offers an attractive dividend plus great growth prospects. Merck gives investors a solid dividend and growth likely on the way with the its COVID-19 pill. You won't get nearly as much yield from...
The Independent

Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases. Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global coronavirus lockdowns slammed oil prices.Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand." He...
Business Insider

EverGrow Coin The Next Shiba Inu and Dogecoin with Utilities, Reaches 60K Holders and $1 Billion in Marketcap

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2021 / After an 18000% rally in the past month, the total value of all circulating EverGrow Coin crossed the $1 billion mark today, according to data provider Coingecko.com. Known as "EGC" to a growing army of retail investors, EverGrow Coin aims to be the Next Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. EverGrow debuted in September and has received increased buzz recently due to its unique Tokenomics. All holders of EGC get an 8% reward from every Buy/Sell Transaction sent automatically to the holder's wallet in USD.
Business Insider

Australia Home Loan Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Monday release September figures for home loans, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Loans are expected to slip 2.0 percent on month after dropping 6.6 percent in August. Australia also will see October results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian...
Business Insider

Australia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 58.2 In October - Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in October, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 58.2. That's up from 56.8 in September, and it moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that...
Business Insider

Hertz CEO says his record-breaking $4.2 billion Tesla buy was inspired by electric vehicles going 'mainstream' as consumer demand for EVs rises

Hertz Interim CEO Mark Fields spoke with Morning Brew about the company's latest electric vehicle purchase. The once-bankrupt car rental company announced on Monday it bought 100,000 Teslas for $4.2 billion. "Electric vehicles are now mainstream, and we've only just begun to see rising global demand and interest," Fields said.
Variety

‘Minari’ Star Youn Yuh-jung Awarded Korea’s Highest Honor – Global Bulletin

ACTING UP Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung, who earlier this year won the Oscar for best supporting actress in “Minari,” Thursday received South Korea’s highest cultural sector medal. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism gave Youn the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit during the 2021 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea. Youn has a long and distinguished career, and was recently celebrated as the actor in focus at the London Korean Film Festival. Her debut film “Woman of Fire,” directed by Kim Ki-yong was recently restored and re-released. FILM PROJECT FUNDING Non-profit Asian film fund...
The Motley Fool

These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

These two companies have the traits necessary for explosive growth. PubMatic has unique characteristics that make it the preferred sell-side advertising platform. Latch is seeing incredible product adoption in its early stages. Mathematically, it is easier for a high-quality company to produce tenfold returns from a $1 billion market cap...
Reuters

Chevron completes maintenance at Wheatstone LNG plant in Australia

MELBOURNE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chevron has completed maintenance at its Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Western Australia, a senior company executive said. The planned maintenance was completed in October after starting in the third quarter of this year, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said during an earnings conference call on late Friday.
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
Business Insider

Phemex Launches a BTCUSD USD-margin Contract for Trading

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2021 / Phemex is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange that opened in December 2019. The company recently announced that the BTCUSD linear trading contract is now available. You can access it on the platform's official website. Phemex is headed by eight former...
