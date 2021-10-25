Klarna’s ‘Pay in 4’ Plan Is Key to Making Holiday Shopping That Much More Exciting

Klarna app. Klarna

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We have so much fun every holiday season filling up shopping carts on countless websites with gift ideas for friends and family. We just know our sister would love this makeup set, and our dad would totally be obsessed with all of these awesome seasonings. Our BFF would freak out over some handmade jewelry, and our significant other would be thrilled to receive this foot massager. Now all we have to do is check out!

Gulp. Wow — that is a lot of money to spend at once. Our loved ones deserve the best gifts, and we’re determined to buy them, but buying this many goodies at one time can be a bit scary for our wallet. Isn’t spooky season supposed to end after October 31? Help! We need you, Klarna!

Split any purchase into 4 interest-free payments with Klarna!

We know it seems like there would be a catch to Klarna, but there really isn’t. Klarna really does let you split one payment into four installments…just like that. No interest. No fees. No negative impact on your credit score. We truly see no downsides. We’ve used it ourselves, and it’s coming in clutch for holiday shopping!

When you check out with Klarna, you put down 25% of the cost of the item you’re buying up front, and then every two weeks you’ll be charged another 25% until you’re fully paid off in about a month. Instead of taking that huge chunk out of your wallet, you can pay bit by bit. This also means, if you’re paid biweekly, that your next paycheck will come through before you’re done paying!

You can use Klarna through its app, its website or simply anywhere Visa is accepted. We specifically love the app because it not only shows you awesome deals, but it lets you create a one-time card with a budget you decide on to make sure you don’t spend more than planned. You can also easily track all of your packages, make easy returns and even earn rewards. When you join Klarna’s free rewards club, Vibe, you’ll get $5 after your first purchase. The more points you earn, the more exclusive discounts you could earn!

We know Klarna sounds awesome, but how many sites actually use it? Pretty much any site you were already planning on doing your holiday shopping at anyway. Options include Etsy, Diptyque, Shein, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Brookstone, Coach, Revolve, H&M, Sephora — the list could go on and on and on, but you get the point. It really is as awesome as it sounds.

Holiday shopping should feel exciting, and Klarna helps Us keep those good feelings going without the worry that’s crept up in the past. Check it out today and start paying in four!

