WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Officials in Wayne County are asking for the public's assistance to locate three missing children who were last seen on October 27, in Shreve. According to officials, Isabel, Remmington, and Wyatt Cruz were all last seen inside of a dark blue Dodge Caravan, license plate 'JLC 3641' on Wednesday around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of North Prospect Street.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO