Fox News Media's streaming service devoted to weather premiered this morning. On Fox & Friends, Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean showed viewers the new state-of-the-art studio for the app. “I have friends at the other channels — it’s something about the weather that, you know, there’s no politics involved — we all love each other,” said Dean. Meanwhile, Fox Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said “of course” the outlet will be covering climate change in response to the many skeptics who consider Fox Weather "the first disinformation-focused weather channel." “Yes, of course we’re going to address it,” said Merwin. “Climate change is part of our world and it’s part of how weather impacts you every day. Our goal at Fox Weather is to prepare you with the forecast and help you live with the weather and that’s exactly what we’re going to do: We’re going to cover every type of weather pattern and how it’s going to impact you in your daily life.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO