CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nadler appointed to Ahern Management Committee

By Daily Reporter Staff
Daily Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.F. Ahern’s Grant Nadler has been promoted to vice president-northeast and northwest and will be appointed to the company’s Management...

dailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Sen. Jackson appointed to Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– State Senator Katrina Jackson (D-Monroe) has been appointed to the Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight. The committee was created by the Senate President Cortez to address policy issues related to police brutality of certain Troopers of the Louisiana State Police that have plagued the community over the years. Issues that […]
MONROE, LA
World Health Organization

Peggy Maguire Appointed to the WHO Academy Quality Committee Board

The WHO Academy Quality Committee is proud to announce the appointment of Peggy Maguire, Director-General of the European Institute of Women's Health, to its Board. Peggy, a Political Scientist, has worked with the European Union for the last twenty-five years highlighting the need for gender equity in biomedical research, public health, and social policy. In her role as Director-General of the European Institute of Women’s Health (EIWH), she is responsible for directing strategic planning and policy implementation.
ECONOMY
Daily Reporter

WWBIC names Knudsen VP of Development and Communications

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. has hired Christina Knudsen as the new vice president of Development and Communications. Her new role was formed because WWBIC has experienced growth over the past year, with the Project Optimize program and a new grant program to meet increased need during the pandemic, the opening of a new office in La Crosse, and more.
LA CROSSE, WI
wagmtv.com

Augusta appoints first female city manager

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The City of Augusta has its first female city manager. Susan Robertson was already the Acting City Manager. She started as an Assistant City Manager in Augusta in 2019 as well as the Human Resources Director. In that time, Augusta leaders say she helped lead the...
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Standard-Speaker

Luzerne County Manager search committee to meet with recruiting firms

The Luzerne County Manager Search Committee will meet with two recruiting firms next month, even though committee members are divided on whether hiring a recruiter to help find the county’s next full-time manager is a good idea. The seven-member citizen committee is tasked with finding and screening suitable candidates for...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
insideauburnhills.com

New Assistant City Manager Appointed

The City of Auburn Hills is pleased to announce that Brandon Skopek has been appointed to the position of Assistant City Manager, effective Monday, October 18, 2021. Skopek succeeds Don Grice who retired last week after more than 32 years of service with the city. Brandon Skopek was hired by the city in 2018 to the role of Director of Authorities, overseeing the Tax Increment Finance Authority, Downtown Development Authority, and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. As part of the city’s succession planning efforts, Skopek was moved to the City Manager’s office in January of this year to an interim role of Assistant to the City Manager in preparation for taking on the Assistant City Manager position. To date, his local government experience of seven years, with both the City of Auburn Hills and previous employers, will serve this community well; as well as his educational achievements of a Bachelor of Science Degree in public administration and public policy as well as a Master of Public Administration degree, both from Oakland University. Congratulations Brandon!
AUBURN HILLS, MI
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Posts Agenda for Next Asset Management Advisory Committee Meetings

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has posted the agendas for two upcoming Asset Management Advisory Committee (AMAC) meetings. The first is on October 28 and the second on November 3. According to the SEC, the two meetings will include a discussion of matters in the asset management industry relating...
ECONOMY
travelmole.com

Canadian Affair appoints new marketing manager

Canadian Affair has named Nick Talbot as new Marketing Manager, effective immediately. Talbot joins Canadian Affair from Kenwood Travel, where he led the business' marketing function throughout the pandemic. Prior to that, Talbot served as Sales and Marketing Director at Funway Holidays for eight years, with overall responsibility for the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#Uw La Crosse
Minnesota Reformer

Walz appoints Kessler as pollution control commissioner

Gov. Tim Walz appointed Katrina Kessler to be his new commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, or MPCA, effective Nov. 1.   Kessler, who has decades of experience as a water regulator, is being promoted after serving as assistant commissioner of MPCA for water policy and agriculture.  Walz struggled to find candidates during a […] The post Walz appoints Kessler as pollution control commissioner appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Gillette News Record

Committee appointed to explore new role for Gillette College Advisory Board

The Gillette College Advisory Board may stick around the new district, but in a different capacity. In a work session Thursday night, Gillette Community College District trustees met with some advisory board members to discuss the future of the advisory board, including whether it should continue to exist now that an independent district has formed.
GILLETTE, WY
penbaypilot.com

Appleton school committee to vote on updated emergency management plan

APPLETON — The school committee for the Appleton Village School will hold its next committee meeting Monday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the school. Masks will be required for those in attendance. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing...
APPLETON, ME
Daily Reporter

Kahler Slater adds Lassiter to Milwaukee office Healthcare Team

Kahler Slater has announced the addition of Wekeana Lassiter to the Healthcare Team at the firm’s Milwaukee office. Lassiter is a design professional with over 10 years of experience. She received her Bachelor of Science in Architecture from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a Master of Art in Interior Design from Savannah College of Art and Design. While in school at UWM, she helped start the student chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects and since the fall of 2019 has played a key role in starting the professional chapter in Wisconsin. She currently serves as the Wisconsin Chapter vice president.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
gamingintelligence.com

Swintt appoints new head of account management

Malta-based casino games developer Swintt has appointed Tanya Axisa as its new head of account management. Axisa brings extensive gaming industry experience to the role, having previously worked as both an account manager and senior account manager at BetSoft Games and Quickspin respectively. “Tanya arrives at Swintt with a wealth...
GAMBLING
concreteproducts.com

Committee calls for Concrete Industry Management Auction donations

Sources: CIM National Steering Committee, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; CP staff. Organizers of the 2022 Concrete Industry Management Auction welcome plant or construction equipment, tool, material, service, travel packages and other candidates for silent and live bidding, January 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. “Proceeds will benefit the CIM National Steering...
MURFREESBORO, TN
tomahawkleader.com

Alissa Sosnovske of Gleason appointed to Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee

GLEASON – Alissa Sosnovske of Gleason was among new members appointed to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF)’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee earlier this month. The WFBF YFA Committee consists of nine couples or individuals, ages 18-35, from around the state. “Its goal is to get more young...
AGRICULTURE
petproductnews.com

Omega Plus Appoints North America Business Manager

The New Zealand King Salmon Co., creators of Omega Plus salmon superfood treats for pets, has appointed Michael Fabbro to run the company’s operations in North America. Fabbro is vice president for New Zealand King Salmon USA and has been managing the company’s sales and business development in North America since 2010. He launched the super-premium Ōra King salmon brand in North America in 2012 and played an instrumental role in growing the foodservice business from $5 million to $40 million-plus.
PETS
pnwag.net

USDA Appoints New Members to Food Safety Advisory Committee

The Department of Agriculture appointed 13 new members and 17 returning members to the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods Tuesday. Committee members are chosen based on their expertise in microbiology, risk assessment, epidemiology, public health, food science, and other disciplines. One individual affiliated with a consumer group is included in the membership of the committee. The activities of committees are carried out, in part, by subcommittees that are focused on specific topics being considered by the full committee.
AGRICULTURE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound appoints new interim town manager

The Flower Mound Town Council this week appointed Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton as the new interim town manager. In September 2020, Flower Mound’s then Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos resigned to become the city manager for Bedford. The town then appointed Deputy Town Manager/CFO Debra Wallace as its interim town manager and launched a search for a permanent town manager, but after that search, the Town Council decided to keep Wallace as its interim town manager and let her handle the transition away from Stathatos. Wallace was supposed to retire in January 2021, but she agreed to stay on a while longer to help with the transition, as many town employees left Flower Mound to join Stathatos in Bedford.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
connectcre.com

Abbott Appoints Four to State Energy Plan Advisory Committee

Gov. Greg Abbott recently appointed Daniel Hall, Castlen Moore Kennedy, Joel Mickey and Phil Wilson to the State Energy Plan Advisory Committee for terms at the pleasure of the governor. Additionally, the governor named Wilson as chair of the committee. Hall is the vice president of measurement and billing for...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy