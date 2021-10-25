CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams trade linebacker Kenny Young to Broncos

By Kevin Modesti
Daily Breeze
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week before the NFL trade deadline, the Rams made a surprise move Monday, sending inside linebacker Kenny Young and a draft pick to the Denver Broncos and getting a slightly higher draft pick in return. “This all came together really quickly. Just as you guys were all surprised,...

www.dailybreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Tutu Atwell
Person
Ernest Jones
Person
Kenny Young
The Spun

Mark Sanchez Called Out For What He Said About Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions fans weren’t very happy for what he said about Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon – and they had a right to be upset. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said during Sunday’s game that Stafford had “finally found” a home where he’s appreciated. Stafford, a former No. 1...
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
HollywoodLife

LA Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reveals Why Playing With Tom Brady Would Be A ‘Dream’

While on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted about his love for Tom Brady, the 2022 Super Bowl, and more. It would be a “dream” for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson to play a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady. The Rams athlete, 34, appeared on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26 to chat about his podcast Fade the Booth, the 2022 Super Bowl set to take place in LA, and his dream quarterbacks to throw the ol’ pigskin around with.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller injury update is bad news for Broncos fans

After starting the season to an impressive 3-0 start, the Denver Broncos have lost four straight games. Things appear to be getting worse before they get better, as Von Miller’s injury update is troubling for this franchise. According to the Denver Post, Von Miller has missed three consecutive practices due...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Texans#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Spotrac Com
The Spun

NFL Fans React To FOX’s Surprising Decision On Sunday

It’s not often that you see a network turn away from an NFL game in the third quarter, but that’s what happened in some markets on Sunday afternoon. With the Philadelphia Eagles leading the Detroit Lions, 38-0, midway through the second half, FOX went to a different game in some markets.
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Broncos Updated Outlook: Backup LB Kenny Young Acquired for Picks Swap

The Denver Broncos updated Team Outlook after acquiring LB Kenny Young in exchange for a late round draft swap in 2024. The Broncos are missing LB’s A.J. Johnson, Josey Jewell and Baron Browning due to injuries. https://prosportsoutlook.com/outlooks/?league=nfl&team=2433.
NFL
theScore

Broncos acquire Young from Rams for swap of 2024 late-round picks

The Los Angeles Rams are trading linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick, the teams announced. With four inside linebackers on injured reserve, Denver needed to bolster the defensive unit as it attempts to end a four-game losing skid. Young...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
UCLA
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Broncos somehow steal a starting LB from the Rams in trade

The Denver Broncos, ailing at the linebacker position, somehow found a way to steal Kenny Young away from the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos made a trade for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young on Monday acquiring some much-needed help at the position with Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell both out for the season.
NFL
RamDigest

Sean McVay Reveals What Went Into Trading LB Kenny Young

When the Los Angeles Rams traded starting linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, it struck most people by surprise. Young has been the Rams' best inside linebacker this season and as they sit with a 6-1 record...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Rams LB Jones shocked by Young trade, but eager to step up

Ernest Jones' first emotion was not excitement when he learned he had just been given a major role on the Los Angeles Rams' defense. “My reaction was just shocked,” the rookie linebacker said. The Rams' decision to trade second-leading tackler Kenny Young to the Denver Broncos on Monday to create...
NFL
Daily Breeze

Rams’ Ernest Jones in the middle of defensive changes

THOUSAND OAKS — The Rams were so convinced of Ernest Jones’ maturity when they drafted the linebacker last April that they immediately tried him out in the role of defensive signal-caller. Jones didn’t get the gig – which went to second-year safety Jordan Fuller – but he had a memorable...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy