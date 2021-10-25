CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky posts lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in months

By Seth Austin
 6 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on Kentucky’s vaccination rate and the state’s declining positivity rate for COVID-19.

“We are almost decreasing in cases at the speed that we increased,” said Gov. Beshear. “That is a very good sign. Our weekly case numbers are the lowest they have been in 11 weeks. Our efforts to get more and more Kentuckians vaccinated have made a huge difference.”

Beshear said if Kentuckians are over 65, have significant underlying conditions or are exposed to many people through their work, they should get a vaccination booster.

