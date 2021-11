"What happens when a writer stops writing?" IFC Films has unveiled a trailer for the documentary film Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time, a unique look at the life of this famed writer. This is premiering at the DOC NYC Film Festival in a few weeks. The film began 39 years ago when young, struggling filmmaker Robert B. Weide (of "Curb Your Enthusiasm", Lenny Bruce: Swear to Tell the Truth) wrote a letter to his literary idol proposing a film on Vonnegut's life and work. Shooting began in 1988 and the resulting doc reflects the friendship and bond Weide and Vonnegut formed over the decades. Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time is first and foremost a biography of a beloved American author. But it also documents a filmmaker's odyssey as he examines the impact of a writer's legacy on his life, extending far beyond the printed page. Looks like an especially intellectual doc considering the years of connection and footage he has of Vonnegut. I am more than interested and very curious to hear everything he has to say! It looks like a must watch doc.

