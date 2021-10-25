CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

BITS & BYTES: BBG’s Rooted in Place symposium; Carrie Chen Gallery debut exhibit; Rites of Passage virtual screening; Bard Fiction Prize winner

By Amy Krzanik
theberkshireedge.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE — Berkshire Botanical Garden’s 6th annual Rooted in Place Ecological Gardening Symposium invites attendees to create a new, environmentally sensitive vision by exploring the connection between the surrounding landscape. Scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, the...

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
CBS News

Man with knife on Tokyo train stabs several before starting fire, police say

A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Stockbridge, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Great Barrington, MA
Entertainment
City
Great Barrington, MA
Great Barrington, MA
Lifestyle
Stockbridge, MA
Entertainment
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johannes Gutenberg

Comments / 0

Community Policy