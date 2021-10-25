Arians Updates Injury Status of Three Buccaneers

The game in which Tom Brady made NFL history by becoming the first quarterback to pass for 600 touchdowns was special, but it meant the world to one young fan. Noah Reeb, a 9-year-old who came to the game with a sign that read, “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer,” met his hero with 33 seconds to play. Brady approached the youngster, gave him a Tampa Bay Buccaneers “Crucial Catch” cap (part of the NFL’s campaign to raise cancer awareness) and shook his hand. The little boy, who is from Utah, covered his face with his hands as he dissolved into tears. Reeb’s father, James, wrote on Instagram that it was his son’s “first NFL game” and “a dream come true. Still hard to believe.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO