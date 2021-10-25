CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple arrested after Texas lab pulls DNA from baby’s rib found 30 years ago

By Julius Ayo, WAVY
 6 days ago

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities arrested a couple after a Texas lab examined DNA evidence from an infant’s remains found 30 years ago in the trash in Nags Head, North Carolina.

On the morning of April 4, 1991, members of Nags Head Police were sent to the 8600 block of East Tides Drive regarding a report of human remains found in a trash can rack.

According to a release from police, when officers got to the scene, they found the body of an infant whose gender could not be established due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition.

Over the years, Nags Head Police worked on the unsolved case of “Baby Doe.” In 2019, officers began a re-investigation and sent the infant’s rib bone to a private lab in Woodlands, Texas, called Othram for forensic analysis.

Othram was able to recover human DNA from the bone and used that hereditary material to conduct a genealogical profile, which eventually led officials back to a family in North Carolina.

After further investigation, police arrested 54-year-old Scott Gordon Poole and his wife, 51-year-old Robyn Lynn Byrum, on Oct. 21, 2021. The couple lived in Taylorsville, North Carolina. They have been charged with concealing the birth of a child, a Class I felony. Officials say additional charges may be pending.

Poole and Byrum were booked at the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office with bonds set at $250,000 for both and have since been transferred to the Dare County Detention Center.

Ken L.
5d ago

A life is a life. How is this different than killing a baby in the womb? Pro abortion laws just don't make sense.

Marinela Garza
6d ago

How sad, poor baby, she/he never had a chance, .. Well at least some justice was found "finally "...

seabird1
5d ago

so sad, glad the baby will finally be able to be laid to rest. on another note, I remember watching forensic files and thinking "30 years ago was quite a while ago" and seeing stories of young kids/teenagers that would have been several years or decades older than me. I see thjs article say 30 years ago and just about lost it when it said 1991 and the baby... 1991 was 30 years ago 🤯 that baby would still have been younger than me. time is funny

