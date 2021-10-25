CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gove compares 2016 leadership bid sabotage to an ‘unexploded bomb going off’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itHZr_0ccF0Ilp00

Michael Gove has likened his 2016 sabotage of Boris Johnson’s Tory leadership bid to an “unexploded bomb going off in my own hands”.

The Communities Secretary caused surprise in the race to replace David Cameron by quitting as Mr Johnson’s campaign leader and instead announcing he would stand himself.

The drastic move put himself on a collision course with Mr Johnson and effectively forced him to pull out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XJiX_0ccF0Ilp00
Michael Gove, Boris Johnson and Priti Patel during a visit to Farmhouse Biscuits in Nelson, Lancashire, where they were campaigning on behalf of the Vote Leave EU referendum campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

The two senior Tories, who were both on the Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum, have since worked together in Mr Johnson’s administration.

Speaking in the Commons shadow planning minister Ruth Cadbury sought assurances that Mr Gove was not planning to revive controversial planning reforms.

She welcomed his replies “saying effectively that the Government’s developers’ charter is being reviewed and I haven’t seen (him) torpedo something so effectively since he sunk the Prime Minister’s leadership in 2016”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbZIR_0ccF0Ilp00
Boris Johnson announcing he would not seek the Tory leadership in 2016 following Michael Gove’s surprise move to join the race (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Responding, Mr Gove joked: “Well, I’m grateful to (her) for taking me back to the halcyon days of 2016.

“It wasn’t so much a torpedo being launched as an unexploded bomb going off in my own hands.

“But as the former member for Kensington and Chelsea Sir Malcolm Rifkind pointed out, one of the things about committing political suicide is that you always live to regret it.

“On her broader point, I think it’s only fair to say that the planning white paper was mischaracterised by many.

“There is so much that is good in it but it’s also important that we listen to concerns that were expressed in order to ensure that an already powerful and compelling suite of proposals is even more effective.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Two teenagers die after car crashes into tree

Two teenagers have died after a car crashed into a tree, Wiltshire Police said. The 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after officers were called on Friday at around 10pm to a road traffic accident on Perham Down Road, Tidworth. The car they were travelling...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Arlene Foster claims Boris Johnson gave into pressure to agree NI Protocol

Northern Ireland’s former first minister Arlene Foster has claimed Boris Johnson gave into pressure to accept the Northern Ireland Protocol “as proposed” by the Irish Government. Mrs Foster also criticised Irish Government ministers Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney for their handling of the Brexit process, blaming their “aggressive nationalism” on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Rifkind
Person
David Cameron
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabotage#Uk#Tory#Communities#Tories
The Independent

UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron-Johnson meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met privately on Sunday to try to resolve an escalating dispute over fishing in the English Channel — but afterward the two countries appeared farther apart than ever and gave starkly differing versions of the meeting's outcome.The post-Brexit spat over the granting of licenses to fish in Britain's coastal waters threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats.After the 30-minute meeting between Macron and Johnson on the fringes of a Group of 20 summit in Rome a French top official said both leaders...
U.K.
News 8 WROC

UK’s Johnson says Queen Elizabeth ‘on very good form’

ROME, ITALY (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II was “on very good form” during their weekly conversation earlier this week. His comment comes a day after Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch has been told to rest by doctors for another two weeks. “I spoke to Her Majesty […]
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Equalities minister condemns abuse of professor in trans rights row

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has spoken out against the abuse a university professor has faced for her views on gender identity. Kathleen Stock, a professor of philosophy at the University of Sussex, has faced calls to be sacked amid accusations of transphobia. But earlier this month, the University of Sussex...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

No 10 denies Johnson-Macron agreement to end fishing war

Downing Street has denied Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have reached an agreement to de-escalate their increasingly bitter dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. Following a “brush-by” meeting between the two leaders in the margins of the G20 summit in Rome, French officials were reported as saying they had...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK rejects France’s claim fishing row over as Paris set to impose sanctions in 48 hours

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end their fishing dispute, leaving Paris on course to launch restrictive measures against British fishing boats operating in the Channel in just 48 hours.While France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute, No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome, adding the UK’s position had not changed...
ECONOMY
AFP

G20 disappoints on key climate target as eyes turn to Glasgow

The G20 major economies committed on Sunday to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but some disappointed leaders warned more was needed to make a success of UN climate talks beginning in Glasgow. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the COP26 summit that opened on Sunday, said the pledge from world leaders after two days of talks in Rome was "not enough", and warned of the dire consequences for the planet. "If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails," he told reporters, saying the G20 commitments were "drops in a rapidly warming ocean". UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he left Rome "with my hopes unfulfilled -- but at least they are not buried".
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Chelsea east past Manchester City to reach Women’s FA Cup final

Chelsea advanced to the Women’s FA Cup final with 3-0 win at holders Manchester City. Emma Hayes’ side took the lead in the 23rd minute at the Academy Stadium when Erin Cuthbert controlled a corner with one touch and then fired the ball past Karima Benameur Taieb. The goal prompted...
SOCCER
newschain

Japanese premier Fumio Kishida’s coalition set to keep majority

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing coalition is set to keep a majority in a parliamentary election, although it is expected to lose some seats, according to an exit poll. The NHK poll found Mr Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together are expected to win...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy