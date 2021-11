Target has announced some new changes that will help make its pickup and delivery orders even better for shoppers ahead of the busy holiday season. The company has announced a series of enhancements including more than 18,000 assigned parking spots added for curbside pickup along with Shopping Partner, Forgot Something and the Backup Items features. These changes are hoped to enhance the Target shopper experience as they try to navigate the busy shopping season with the utmost attention to ease.

