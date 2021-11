Two of the most important relationships in Issa’s life hung in the balance when Season 4 of Insecure came to a close last year. It was unclear if Molly and Issa could be besties again after fighting so much, and her couple status with Lawrence became less of a certainty after Condola became pregnant with his child. Thankfully for fans, the answers to both of those conundrums got cleared up when Season 5 of the beloved HBO comedy premiered Sunday.

