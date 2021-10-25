CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminal charges approved for man accused in Miamisburg hammer attack, stabbing

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
MIAMISBURG — A man arrested after police said he used a hammer and knife to attack another man in Miamisburg Saturday will face criminal charges in the incident.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: 2 men injured after hammer attack, stabbing in Miamisburg

Dallas Griggs, 24, remains in the Montgomery County Jail Monday after the incident early Saturday morning, a Miamisburg police spokesperson said in a media release Monday. Griggs has been formally charged with two counts of felonious assault stemming from the incident that happened around 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Maple Avenue.

Officers were first notified about a 911 call where the caller reported a person had pulled a gun on them and they were running towards the Miamisburg police station, in the area of North First and North Second streets.

Medics were called after police found the caller outside the police station suffering from a stab wound and other injuries.

The Miamisburg police investigation found two men were involved in an altercation on Maple Street prior to the victim being found outside the police station. Police said Griggs attacked the victim with a hammer and knife during the fight.

Court records indicate Griggs and the victim have been involved in an ongoing feud before the altercation Saturday.

Both Griggs and the victim were initially taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. In the attack, the victim suffered injuries to his head, arms, and leg, police said.

Investigators are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or might have any video of the incident, to contact Miamisburg Detective N. Bell at 937-847-6674.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

