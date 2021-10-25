CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon Bundy: Report on far-right group undercounted members

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The founder of a far-right anti-government group says a report estimating the organization’s fast growth over the past year undercounted by half.

Ammon Bundy took issue with the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights report, saying the group People’s Rights is actually much larger and more of a network than an organization.

The report, released last week, found that the organization has grown by roughly 53% in the past year to more than 33,000 members, rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada.

Bundy says the report is inaccurate and that People’s Rights now has more than 62,000 members.

The organization has been largely focused on fighting public health restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

