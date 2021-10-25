Trina Opens Up In New Episode Of ‘A Closer Look’ On ALLBLK: Watch Trailer

Trina is set to tell the story of her long-standing rap career during an episode of A Closer Look on streaming platform ALLBLK . As the latest episode in the docuseries, the show will feature the “Look Back At Me” rapper sharing details of her rise to fame, misconceptions from the public, and more.

“I’m everybody’s savior. Who’s coming to save me?” questioned the Miami rapper in the preview. “Nobody,” she declared.

In her personal life, the “B R Right” rapper recently revealed she and her boyfriend are now engaged. Raymond Taylor , stage name Ray Almighty, proposed to the Diamond Princess in September and she gladly accepted. During an Instagram Live conversation with fitness and lifestyle influencer Stormy Wellington , the 46-year-old confirmed the news, showing off her ring.

Taylor shared an image of the two locked in a warming embrace after the proposal. He and Trina have both appeared together on the VH1 reality series, Love and Hip-Hop: Miami .

“Hell or high water,” he wrote on the caption.

A Closer Look on ALLBLK is directed by four-time NAACP Image Award-winning producer, Isaac Taylor. The series chronicles the lives of musicians from the start of their careers to where they are present day. Each episode consists of a one-on-one sit-down interview with the artist, plus music videos/live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews.

Ralph Tresvant of New Edition, Brian McKnight, Eric Benét, and Marsha Ambrosius have all had their own episodes.

Watch the trailer for ALLBLK’s latest episode of A Closer Look featuring Trina, which premieres on Thursday, October 28th below: