Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi man competing in charity 'Dad Bod' contest

By Ryan Garza
 6 days ago
A local Dad is competing in a “Legendary Dad Bod” contest to raise money for families of children with cancer and possibly win a prize for him and his family.

Donations from the competition go towards The B+ Foundation , which helps kids fight cancer with financial assistance, funding clinical research, and community outreach.

Stephanie Garcia


"If you want to donate a dollar, a dollar a vote, the money goes to pediatric cancer research. I don't know any kid's specifically, but my mom's dealing with some bladder cancer issues," said Garcia. "To me it's completely unfair when it happens to a child."

Robert Garcia learned about the contest on Instagram. He has made it to the quarter-finals and hopes to clinch the title.

"I'm always going to have my dad bod," said Garcia. "I'm kind of a big guy."

What is a dad bod?

To Garcia, a dad bod is a guy who isn't a gym rat but cares about his health.

But he may not be, in the traditional sense, fit or in shape, but he has, you know, we all remember our dads (being) stronger than any other person. They're just comfortable in their own body, no matter what that is."

Men's Health has a similar definition.

"The phrase 'dad bod' refers to an average guy who doesn't have a lean, shredded physique," Men's Health says. "He might instead have a paunch or visible beer belly, without being hugely overweight—just like the stereotypical suburban father of a nuclear family."

The winner of the contest will receive a two-page advertorial in Men's Journal and $25,000, which Stephanie Garcia says they hope to use for a honeymoon they never got to have. The couple recently celebrated their 7th anniversary.

Garcia is a father of two kids, Kara, who is 14, and Mara who is 5.

