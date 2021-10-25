CCPD provides some Halloween safety tips

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have thwarted some Halloween plans last year, the holiday is back in full force for 2021, and Corpus Christi police want to make sure you have a fun and safe experience.

They've provided a few pointers listed below to make your spooky night one to remember.

Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult. Have a designated meeting place in case your group gets separated.

Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and for others to see you. Wear reflective clothing while walking in dark areas.

If you are driving through a neighborhood, drive slowly and watch for kids. Sometimes they get distracted and might cross the road without looking.

Always WALK and don’t run from house to house. Look both ways before crossing the street and use crosswalks when possible.

Walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.

Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.

Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Don’t stop at dark houses. Never accept rides from strangers.

If you see a house with the lights out and no Halloween decorations, chances are they may not participate in Halloween activities. Please respect their homes and wishes.

If you see any suspicious activity throughout the night, you can contact police at 361-886-2600. If it's an emergency, you can call 911.

CCPD also wants to remind everyone that playing tricks rather than receiving treats can be considered 'Criminal Mischief' if a person's property is damaged.