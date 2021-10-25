CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin announces plans for a commercial space station

By N. Lee
Engadget
 6 days ago

Blue Origin has more ambitious plans than simply space tourism. Today, the spaceflight company owned by Jeff Bezos announced that it is working on creating its very own space station as well. Called Orbital Reef, it promises to be something of an industrial and commercial hub, and is meant to start...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

NASA delays SpaceX Crew-3 launch to November 3rd

You'll have to wait a little bit longer to watch SpaceX's third crewed NASA mission. NASA has delayed the launch of Crew-3 from early on Halloween to 1:10AM Eastern on November 3rd. The agency pinned the setback on "unfavorable" weather. There probably won't be another delay, though, as officials are predicting an 80 percent chance of good weather for the new date. Live overage of the launch on NASA's channel will start November 2nd at 8:45PM.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
BBC

Blue Origin: Jeff Bezos unveils plans for 'space business park'

Blue Origin, the space tourism company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced plans to launch a commercial space station. Bosses said on Monday that they hope to operate the station, named "Orbital Reef," by the end of the decade. Promotional material released by the company claims the station...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

Juno probe provides the first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA's Juno probe has provided a better, deeper look at Jupiter's atmosphere. Researchers have produced the first 3D view of Jupiter's atmospheric layers, illustrating how its turbulent clouds and storms work in greater detail than before. Most notably, it's clearer how cyclones and anticyclones behave. They're much taller than expected, with the Great Red Spot (an anticyclone) running 200 miles deep. They're either warmer or colder at the top depending on their spin, too.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Tourism#Other Space#Blue Origin#Sierra Nevada#Redwire Space#Arizona State University#Sierra Space
Digital Trends

Spitzer Space Telescope spots ‘rampaging space monster’

Just in time for Halloween, NASA astronomers have spotted a rampaging space monster deep out in the distant cosmos. But it won’t be coming to devour us any time soon, as the monster is just an outline in the shape of Godzilla, seen in an image from the Spitzer Space Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission due to bad weather

NASA and SpaceX have delayed a mission sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to avoid "a large storm system," the agency said Saturday. They will then carry out "a short handover with the astronauts that flew to the station as part of the agency's SpaceX Crew-2 mission," it added.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the dark ages of the universe

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Chris Impey, University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy, University of Arizona. Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the "telescope that ate astronomy." It is the most powerful space telescope...
ASTRONOMY
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Does the Future of Battery Tech Lie in... Rust?

We are currently at a point where solar and wind are cheaper than fossil fuels. What we have not solved yet is the problem of intermittency. Lithium-ion batteries do provide an efficient solution to tackle that issue, but their storage capacity only lasts for six hours. Now, a new technology using rust is looking to extend that storage capacity for up to 100 hours.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy for the first time

The hunt for exoplanets is venturing beyond the Milky Way. Astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory have detected what might be the first signs of a planet in another galaxy. The team noticed dips in X-ray brightness that hint at a planet transiting in front of a star in the Messier 51 (aka M51) galaxy 28 million light-years away. For context, all the exoplanet candidates in the Milky Way are no more than 3,000 light-years from Earth — this planet would easily set a distance record if confirmed.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy