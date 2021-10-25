CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Police identify woman killed in I-84 crash

By Mike Agogliati
Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTON (WFSB) - A woman has died after being hit by a tractor trailer on I-84 east in Newtown Monday morning. The...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 9

James Thompson
6d ago

As parents this is an area we probably never even think of, keeping one safe in such a situation as she was in out on the highway,I think companies should cover this area of ROAD SAFETY and DMV- GOD BLESS THIS CHILD ❤️🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

Reply
3
 

