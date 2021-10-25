CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Hiker lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because of unknown number

By Jackie Salo
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hiker lost on a mountain in Colorado ignored repeated calls from rescuers — later explaining that they had been unfamiliar with the phone number, authorities said. The person was reported missing after they didn’t return from an...

nypost.com

International Business Times

Hiker Plunges 12 Stories To Her Death As Witnesses Watch In Horror

A 33-year-old woman in the Australian state of New South Wales fell up to 130 feet to her death while she was hiking a mountain trail, according to witnesses. The unnamed victim was walking along the Blue Mountains' Mount Solitary track Sunday when witnesses saw her plunge between 30 to 40 meters (98 to 131 feet), 7News.com.au reported.
New York Post

Apparent murder-suicide leaves 2 kids, 2 adults dead in Colorado

Two juveniles and two adults were found dead in a Colorado home in an apparent murder-suicide, the investigation of which forced the nearby community to shelter in place, authorities said on Sunday. El Paso County Sheriffs responded to a call on Saturday just after 10 a.m. to a report of...
New York Post

Remains believed to be missing Nevada woman, dog found in crashed car

Remains believed to be those of a missing Nevada woman have been found in her crashed car more than a month after she vanished, authorities say. The suspected remains of Courtney Bryan, 32, and her dog Booch were discovered in her vehicle by a hiker in a steep embankment in Del Norte County, Calif., NBC News reported.
KRDO News Channel 13

4 people killed in Colorado car crash Saturday morning

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that four people have died in a car crash on Highway 85 in Colorado. Two cars collided on the highway near the Colorado and Wyoming border, near mile marker 306 on Highway 85 on Saturday. A Jeep was heading southbound on the highway, crossed the line, and The post 4 people killed in Colorado car crash Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
CBS DFW

5 Passengers Hospitalized Following Parker County Plane Crash, Officials Say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A single-engine plane carrying five people crashed in Parker County Saturday evening, officials say. The plane crashed onto the north shoulder of Interstate 20 in Hudson Oaks around 7:30 p.m. Officials say the aircraft was approaching the Hudson Oaks Airport when — for an undetermined reason — the engine lost power, causing the plane to strike a utility line. All five passengers were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries. Plane crash in Parker County (Source: TxDOT camera) A witness of the crash told CBS 11’s Madison Sawyer that all passengers appeared to be OK and that four of the passengers were up and walking around after the crash. However, the witness said the fifth passenger was still in the aircraft but was coherent and talking as they waited for emergency crews. The Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting further investigation.
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into State Patrol Squad Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he rear-ended a Minnesota State Patrol car in Brooklyn Center, officials say. The incident happened on Friday night shortly before 11 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Highway 252. State Patrol says the trooper was rear-ended by a 2011 Yamaha Motorcycle. The driver was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital.   More On WCCO.com: 6 Armed Carjackings Reported In 5 Hours In South Minneapolis: ‘People Have The Perception That It’s Dangerous To Be Out’ Moving Nightmare: Months After Hiring Moving Company, Family Still Waiting On Belongings MN Weather: Northern Lights Could Be Visible Overhead For Most Of State Saturday Night Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
The Independent

Salisbury train crash: Emergency operation underway as two trains collide in tunnel

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash involving two trains at Salisbury, Wiltshire.The collision took place in Fisherton Tunnel, on the northeast side of Salisbury near Laverstock Junction where the line from the south coast joins the line from London.The 5.08pm GWR Portsmouth to Bristol service struck an object and derailed, knocking out signals, Network Rail said.It was then hit by the 5.20pm Southwestern Railway London Waterloo to Honiton train.“We are currently responding to an incident at Fisherton Tunnel, Salisbury,” said British Transport Police. “Officers were called at 6.46pm this evening following reports a...
ABC4

Cisco head-on collision on I-70 leaves one dead, vehicles on fire

CISCO, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died after a head-on vehicle collision on 1-70 early Sunday morning. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. According to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on I-70 near milepost 222 in the Cisco area around 1:30 a.m. this morning. Authorities say […]
AFP

Nine firefighters dead in Brazil cave collapse

Brazilian authorities said Sunday that nine firefighters had died in a cave after the roof collapsed while they were training inside. The accident occurred as a group of 26 firefighters were on a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis, the Sao Paulo fire department said on Twitter. "There were 9 dead and one person rescued. There are no more victims at the site," it said. Earlier, officials had said there were three dead and six missing. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

500 pounds of meth; 17 arrested in massive drug trafficking ring

ST. LOUIS– The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) busted a large-scale, multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to a recent 16-count indictment, this was a long-running drug distribution conspiracy operating in Texas, Arizona, California and Missouri. Court documents state law enforcement seized: Approximately 50 pounds of fentanyl 500 pounds of methamphetamine 50 firearms More than $400,000 in […]
NWI.com

Girl 'so upset' after man would not stop Portage molestation, police say

VALPARAISO — A young girl told investigators that she was sleeping at a home in Portage when Brian Wadas molested her, according to newly filed charging documents. "Victim then became upset and said 'then he touched me,' while crossing her arms and speaking angrily," a court document state. "Victim went on to say that this hurt, and she stomped her foot."
News 12

Police: Female prisoner found after escaping correctional facility

The prisoner that escaped from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton Sunday has been captured, police say. Police found J40-year-old Jessica Graham, who was reported missing from the minimum-security unit Sunday. They say she was arrested in Clinton in the area of the Clinton House.
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AT WALMART FOR THEFT

Two people were arrested by Brenham Police Wednesday for theft from the local Walmart store. At 5:00 PM, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to Walmart in reference to shoplifting. Information was gathered and Rachael Howe, 32 of Houston, and Ivan Coronel, 43 out of Houston, were placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail and booked in for Theft.
Click2Houston.com

Family members said they had no idea children were living in apartment with their brother’s decaying body

HOUSTON – The family of the woman accused of abandoning her three children and leaving another child dead in an apartment for nearly a year, is now speaking out. “I have seen the news article about the kids. You know, when you see things like that, you think like ‘wow,’ you know. But I never thought it was her,” said Christie Smith, a cousin of the mother.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

